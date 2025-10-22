CM Gupta discusses capital’s growth plans with PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Chief Minister said that under the Prime Minister’s guidance, the capital is rapidly progressing towards becoming a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

Rekha Gupta apprised the Prime Minister of the Delhi government’s sustained efforts to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna river.

She emphasised her administration’s full commitment to restoring the river’s ecological health. The measures include enhancing sewage treatment capacity, adopting modern wastewater treatment technologies, and strictly monitoring industrial effluents. Green belts are being developed along the riverbanks, and steps are being taken to prevent illegal waste dumping. The CM said the government’s goal is to make the Yamuna a clean and life-giving river for Delhi residents in the coming years.

The Chief Minister also briefed the Prime Minister on preparations for the Chhath festival, stating that efforts are underway to make the celebration grand and auspicious. Special ghats are being constructed on both sides of the Yamuna with arrangements for lighting, cleanliness, drinking water, security, medical aid, and mobile toilets. Officials are continuously monitoring the cleanliness of ghats and water quality to ensure devotees face no inconvenience. She said Chhath Mahaparv is a symbol of Indian culture and faith, and the Delhi government is ensuring the festival is celebrated with devo tion, piety, and cleanliness.

During the meeting, the CM also briefed the Prime Minister on ongoing welfare and infrastructure projects, including improvements in transportation, education, water supply, and urban redevelopment. She said new flyovers, underpasses, and connectivity projects are improving traffic management, while healthcare facilities and Ayushman Arogya centres are enhancing medical services.