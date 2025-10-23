Delhi: Purifiers for ministers, pollution for all

Cracker Effect

Two days after Diwali, city faced dark, heavy air again, with CPCB recording an AQI of 345

Minimum temp of 21.8°C, 3.4°C above normal, IMD says

NEW DELHI: A city still shrouded in smog, with the AQI staying above 345 and fluctuating between the “very poor” and “severe” categories, yet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta came before the media on Wednesday claiming Delhi’s post-Diwali pollution had decreased compared to previous years.

Just hours later, her administration announced the installation of 15 air purifiers in the Delhi Secretariat, spending Rs 5.5 lakh to protect officials working in high-footfall areas. The decision, intended to safeguard employees from worsening air conditions, appeared to tell a different story: while the CM spoke of improvement, indoor protection measures implicitly acknowledged a city struggling with hazardous air.

Her assertion came a day after monitoring stations showed that the national capital’s air pollution hit a four-year high on Diwali, with particulate matter 2.5 peaking at 675. Gupta, however, insisted that “the pre- and post-Diwali gap this year is less compared to the previous year, even though firecrackers were allowed this time.” She added that her government was taking all possible steps with “greater alertness” to tackle pollution.