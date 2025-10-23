Three members of ‘Thak-Thak’ gang held in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi city police has arrested three members of the 'Thak-Thak' gang who allegedly stole 25 laptops, one iPad, two mobile phones, and one motorcycle.

The accused have been identified as Deepak alias Nikhil (25), a resident of Govindpuri, Babloo alias Dinesh (36), a resident of Madanpur Khadar, and Nausad (29), a resident of Batla House in Jamia Nagar.

On October 15, police received a tip-off that Deepak, a habitual offender involved in multiple 'Thak-Thak' and theft cases, would meet his associates near DDA Park, Govindpuri Metro Station.

Following this, a trap was laid and the police apprehended Deepak, Babloo, and Naushad while they were allegedly trying to sell stolen electronic items, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

Deepak disclosed that he used to ride on a stolen motorcycle with his associate Zakir, and together they used to check parked cars. If there was a bag inside the car, he used to break the car window and take the bag out, then put it in Zakir’s auto, the DCP said.

Afterwards, the laptops or other electronic gadgets recovered from the bag was sold to Naushad through Dinesh at Nehru Place. Deepak also admitted that he had previously stolen many bags containing laptops and electronic gadgets with his associate Zakir and sold them to Naushad through Dinesh.

On the instance of accused Naushad, a raid was conducted at his shop in Nehru Place, and the team recovered 25 stolen laptops from his shop out of which one laptop was connected and found to be stolen from the Saket area.

Deepak also disclosed his involvement in the laptop theft after breaking window of a parked car outside the Gate of Bharat Mandapam. He also committed the same incident by breaking the window of a car parked outside the Gate of the Supreme Court. He revealed that he had sold both the laptops to another receiver Jitender, police said.