Delhi to have official logo on November 1

Delhi will get its first-ever official logo on November 1, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Saturday.

A special committee formed by the chief minister to select the logo met earlier in the day to review entries received through an all India competition, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

The meeting, chaired by Gupta was attended by Cabinet ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and other senior officials.

The logo will be unveiled on November 1, observed as Delhi Day (Foundation Day), reflecting harmony between the city’s culture and its development, the statement said. Gupta said that this will be the first-ever official logo of the Delhi government, displaying the capital’s distinct identity, its modern, transparent and people-oriented governance. It will also embody the spirit of unity.