Air quality remains 'very poor' as Delhi wakes up to hazy morning

NEW DELHI: Delhiites woke up to a hazy morning with cloudy skies on Tuesday, with the city's air quality remaining in the 'very poor' category at 305, data showed.

On Monday, Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 301 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shoed.

According to the Sameer app developed by the CPCB, 27 of the 38 monitoring stations in the city reported 'very poor' air quality, with readings exceeding 300.

Siri Fort recorded the highest AQI at 351, followed by Wazirpur at 342.

According to the CPCB, an AQI from 0 to 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature was recorded at 20 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 3.9 notches above normal, while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 28 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity in Delhi stood at 95 per cent at 8:30 am, IMD data showed.