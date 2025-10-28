Delhi government to begin mass verification drive to weed out fake, duplicate pension beneficiaries

Camps will also be set up across districts to help pensioners complete the verification process. “Teams will visit the homes of pension holders and take their photos on a tablet as proof that they are alive and living at the registered address," said a senior official from the social welfare department.

The verification will also include checking documents such as identity and address proof that were submitted earlier. Beneficiaries who are not found at home during the visit will be given two additional chances.

"If someone is not found at home, they will get two more chances. But if they are missing all three times, their pension will be stopped," the official added.

Department officials said they have been receiving frequent complaints of fake or duplication in pension disbursal. “Verification is essential to make sure only those genuinely eligible continue to benefit from the schemes,” the official added. The entire process is expected to begin next month and be completed quickly.

Once the verification is over, a new list of beneficiaries will be prepared to ensure government funds reach the right people, said officials.

The Social Welfare department gives financial help to around four lakh senior citizens, as well as to widows and persons with disabilities.

Irregularities have been found in social schemes from other departments as well. Earlier, the Women and Child Development randomly checked its pension scheme for distressed women, where it found 11 per cent of beneficiaries to be ineligible.

Similarly, the Food and Supplies Department investigated the free ration card holders background, and it was found that 5,621 government employees were taking advantage of the free ration scheme.