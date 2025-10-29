Acid attack: Police say father poured chemical on woman to frame others

NEW DELHI: The Delhi acid attack case took a 180-degree turn, as police on Tuesday claimed it was the father who had poured a chemical on the hand and the bag of his 20-year-old daughter to implicate those who filed rape and acid attack complaints against him.

According to a senior police officer, the father, along with his brother and son, had devised the plan to frame others. He then carried out the act himself to mislead investigators, the officer said.

“The father poured a chemical on his daughter’s hand and bag near Ashok Vihar and escaped on a motorcycle. He orchestrated the entire plan with the help of his brother and son,” said the officer.

The officer further said that the woman, a second-year B.Com student enrolled with DU’s Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board, and her family are being interrogated.

“Further investigation is still underway, and all aspects of the conspiracy are being thoroughly verified,” the officer added. The student had claimed that three men hurled acid on her near Ashok Vihar while she was on her way to an extra class on Sunday.

However, police neither found any trace of acid at the spot nor any sighting of attackers in CCTV footage. The Forensic Science Laboratory team also failed to find any discarded acid bottles in the area, and the probe revealed that the student had poured toilet cleaner on her own hand to frame the accused, police said.

Akil Khan was arrested on Monday over the rape complaint filed against him by the wife of main accused. “Police questioning the student to know the reason behind faking the attack,” the officer added.