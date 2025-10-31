After a year-long delay, Delhi government begins recruitment of 1600 senior resident doctors

The centralised recruitment committee, which is now spearheading the process, was formed in September 2024 following protests by medical professionals in the aftermath of the RG Kar incident in Kolkata.

One of the primary demands of the protesting doctors was the immediate recruitment of resident doctors to address the severe shortfall across Delhi’s government hospitals.

Responding to the agitation, the then AAP government set up the committee and directed hospitals not to conduct direct recruitments.

However, despite its formation, the committee failed to conduct any recruitment drive over the past year, worsening the manpower crisis.

When those in the final year of residency left after completing their course, hospitals were forced to function with remaining staff, which led to wait times for patients.

"The recruitment drive was essential to ensure hospital services can run smoothly and without interruption. The shortage had reached a critical point,” an official from the health dept said.