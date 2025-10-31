E-FIRs to have lower cyber fraud limit

NEW DELHI: Amid a surge in cyber crimes, the Delhi Police has lowered the threshold for filing e-FIRs in cyber financial fraud cases from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 lakh, aiming for quicker redressal and stronger digital policing. Victims of online frauds involving Rs 1 lakh and above can now file e-FIRs from November, an official said on Thursday.

The facility, which currently applies to frauds of Rs 10 lakh or above, will now allow victims defrauded of lesser amounts to file complaints easily at any police station in the capital.

Earlier in May, the MHA’s Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) had introduced the new e-Zero FIR initiative to nab any criminal with unprecedented speed. It was launched as a pilot project for Delhi. It was informed that the new system will automatically convert cyber financial crimes filed at NCRP or 1930 to FIRs.

According to the police, the cyber-related issues were directly reported on 1930 and if a person visited a police station regarding any cyber fraud, he or she was directed to report it online or by calling 1930, which is the national cybercrime helpline number. The Delhi Police receive over 3,000 calls regarding cyber frauds on helpline number 1930 every day.

“From Saturday, a complainant can visit any police station, where staff at the integrated help desk will register his or her complaint and e-FIR immediately if the amount is more than `1 lakh. All these e-FIRs will be investigated at par with regular FIRs in their respective jurisdictional cyber police stations, the Crime Branch, and IFSO. Registration of e-FIRs at the police station level will ensure prompt and thorough investigation and seizure and recovery of the defrauded amount,” Delhi Police PRO Sanjay Tyagi said.