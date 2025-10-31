Elite police dog Amro finds hashish where Crime Branch could not

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s K9 Unit dog Amro helped the Crime Branch recover 2.06 kg of hashish worth around Rs 80 lakh, which helped the police expose an inter-state drug cartel, officials said on Thursday. The police arrested a couple from Himachal Pradesh in the operation.

The K9 Unit is a dog squad under the Crime Branch, which is considered an elite unit whose members help crack cases of narcotics smuggling and explosive detection, apart from assisting in other crimes.

On October 22, the police received a tip-off that one Chunni Lal, a member of an interstate drug cartel and resident of Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, would reach Delhi to supply of hashish. Officials laid a trap and apprehended Lal and his wife near Mukandpur Chowk after chasing their car for about four to five kilometers.

The police conducted a thorough search of the car and the accused, but could not locate the contraband. Amro was soon summoned to the scene. Within no time, it managed to trace the contraband, which was hidden in a cavity of the car.

The cavity was specially designed by the accused for the transportation of contraband, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said. The total seizure from Lal’s car was 2.06 kg of hashish, which has an international value of about `80 lakh. He told the police that he procured hashish from a Kullu resident Prakash Chand, who was later arrested in Kullu on October 28, Yadav said.

In a related incident, the police received another tip-off that one Yogesh Kolambekar, a Mumbai resident and hashish dealer, would visit Delhi on October 24. He was scheduled to bring hashish from Himachal Pradesh and go to Mumbai along with the drug. Kolambekar was apprehended from Mukarba Chowk and 1.092 kg of hashish was recovered from him, Yadav added.