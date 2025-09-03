Markets under water, families surviving on biscuits: Delhi reels as Yamuna floods homes

NEW DELHI: Streets turned into streams and marketplaces into pools of murky water as residents of low-lying Delhi areas rushed to save their lives and belongings as the Yamuna continued to swell. From shopkeepers in Majnu ka Tila to families in Madanpur Khadar and Badarpur, many now live in makeshift shelters, waiting for the waters to recede.

The Yamuna was flowing at 207 metres on Wednesday at 1 pm. Authorities evacuated people from low-lying areas and closed the Old Railway Bridge for traffic. But for displaced families, the real struggle will begin once the river recedes, as they piece together homes and livelihoods washed away by the flood.

At Majnu ka Tila, the busy market fell silent after water entered the lanes. Shopkeeper Anup Thapa said he evacuated his store around 11 pm. "We shifted most of our goods, but some still got spoiled. Even after the water goes, we will have to repair the shop, which will cost us," he said.

Thapa, who lived with his wife and a three-year-old daughter beside the shop, has moved to a roadside camp. "This is the second time after 2023. I urge the government to clean the streets and fix the area so that such incidents don't happen again," he added, pointing to electric wires hanging dangerously low above the floodwater.