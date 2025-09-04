International drug syndicate unearthed, meth worth Rs 21 crore seized

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of six individuals, including two Nigerian nationals and seized nearly 7 kg of Methamphetamine worth around Rs 21 crore, officials said on Wednesday. The accused include Sujin (32) and Suhail AM (31) from Kerala; Tobi Nwoyeke alias Deco (35) and ChikwadoNnake Kingsley (29) from Nigeria; and Mohammad Zaheed alias Firoj (29) and Suha Fatima (29), both from Bengaluru.

Acting on a tip-off received on July 19, police arrested Suhail, wanted in multiple NDPS cases in Kerala, and Sujin from southwest Delhi, recovering 5.95 kg of methamphetamine. “Investigations revealed the duo supplied drugs from Delhi to Bengaluru and parts of Kerala,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Harsh Indora.

Using a Nigerian number for communication, the syndicate’s source was traced to Mohan Garden, Delhi. Following a search operation, Deco was arrested with 64 grams of methamphetamine, the DCP added.