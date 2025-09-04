International drug syndicate unearthed, meth worth Rs 21 crore seized

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has busted an international drug syndicate with the arrest of six individuals, including two Nigerian nationals and seized nearly 7 kg of Methamphetamine worth around Rs 21 crore, officials said on Wednesday. The accused include Sujin (32) and Suhail AM (31) from Kerala; Tobi Nwoyeke alias Deco (35) and ChikwadoNnake Kingsley (29) from Nigeria; and Mohammad Zaheed alias Firoj (29) and Suha Fatima (29), both from Bengaluru.
Acting on a tip-off received on July 19, police arrested Suhail, wanted in multiple NDPS cases in Kerala, and Sujin from southwest Delhi, recovering 5.95 kg of methamphetamine. “Investigations revealed the duo supplied drugs from Delhi to Bengaluru and parts of Kerala,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Harsh Indora.
Using a Nigerian number for communication, the syndicate’s source was traced to Mohan Garden, Delhi. Following a search operation, Deco was arrested with 64 grams of methamphetamine, the DCP added.
“Deco revealed that he previously operated in Bengaluru but shifted to Delhi due to increased police scrutiny. Further, 865 grams of methamphetamine were recovered from his rented room in Chhatarpur,” the officer said.
According to officials, Deco also disclosed that he received drugs via an African woman courier, under the command of a Nigeria-based kingpin. Subsequently, Fatima and Zaheed were arrested from Bengaluru, while Kingsley was nabbed in Greater Noida. Suhail admitted to starting meth use in 2019 after returning from Dubai, eventually turning to drug dealing. To evade stringent laws, he sold in non-commercial quantities and used dead drops for delivery.
His network expanded across South India before key members were arrested in 2024.
Sujin said he joined Suhail for quick money. Deco, who arrived in India as a student in 2018, targeted students and IT professionals. Fatima got into the trade through her first husband, an MDMA addict.
Kingsley, who came to India for medical treatment in 2015, was introduced to drugs by two fellow Nigerians.