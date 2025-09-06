2 teens among 5 held for killing minor in Rohini

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly killing a minor boy in Rohini, police said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Sudhanshu (22) and Prashant (20), residents of JJ Colony in Rohini Sector-25, and Ayush (22), a resident of Shahbad Dairy.

“On August 25, at 4.41 am, a PCR call was received at Rohini North police station about a person lying injured at the Sector-7/8 dividing road. Police reached the spot and found the boy, later identified as Kavyan, who was rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital. A case was registered based on his statement, but he later succumbed to his injuries,” a police officer said.