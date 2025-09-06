2 teens among 5 held for killing minor in Rohini

NEW DELHI: Three men were arrested and two juveniles apprehended for allegedly killing a minor boy in Rohini, police said on Friday.
The accused were identified as Sudhanshu (22) and Prashant (20), residents of JJ Colony in Rohini Sector-25, and Ayush (22), a resident of Shahbad Dairy.
“On August 25, at 4.41 am, a PCR call was received at Rohini North police station about a person lying injured at the Sector-7/8 dividing road. Police reached the spot and found the boy, later identified as Kavyan, who was rushed to Dr. BSA Hospital. A case was registered based on his statement, but he later succumbed to his injuries,” a police officer said.
During probe, CCTV footage showed the movement of a suspicious motorcycle up to Rithala metro station. The bike was traced to Ayush, who was absconding. He was caught from Naraina bus depot and admitted his motorcycle was used in the crime.
On his instance, four others were nabbed from Bihar. Police said Sudhanshu was riding the motorcycle, while Prashant and the two juveniles were pillion riders. Sudhanshu and Prashant caught hold of the victim, while one of the juveniles stabbed him on the neck before they fled.
Investigation revealed that the group had attended a birthday party at a hotel in Rohini on the night of August 24–25. Around 4 am, they left on Ayush’s motorcycle to buy snacks. Near the Sec-7/8 dividing road, they confronted Kavyan, asked him about “some prohibited stuff,” and attacked him when he denied, the official said.