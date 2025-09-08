Child’s credible testimony enough to uphold conviction in rape: HC

NEW DELHI: A man who lured a 10-year-old girl with chowmein and ‘kachori’ before raping her has lost his appeal against a 12-year jail term, with the Delhi High Court ruling that the child’s testimony alone was enough to uphold his conviction.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, while dismissing the appeal on September 3, said the survivor’s statement was consistent and reliable, and that the defence had failed to discredit her during cross-examination.

“The settled position of law is that even if the victim is the sole witness to the incident, a conviction can be sustained if her testimony is found to be credible and reliable. If the testimony of the child victim inspires confidence and is reliable, the conviction can rest upon it,” the court observed.