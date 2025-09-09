Delhi Secretariat, MAMC receive bomb threat emails; search underway

NEW DELHI: A threat email regarding bomb at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) and the CM Secretariat was received on Tuesday, prompting authorities to check both the premises, police said.

According to the police, a bomb threat email was received on Tuesday at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), indicating a potential threat of detonation at MAMC at 2.45 pm and the CM Secretariat at 3.30 pm.

After receiving the threat, immediate and coordinated action was initiated as per the established standard operating procedures (SOPs). The bomb detection and disposal teams (BDDS/BDT) are currently conducting thorough checks and scans at both MAMC and the secretariat premises, a senior police officer said.

Appropriate measures were taken to ensure the safety and security of all people present in both locations.

Preliminary assessment of the threat email shows similarity with previous such hoax emails, with indications that the message may have been intended for a location in another state. However, the mail is being treated with full seriousness and all sops are being meticulously followed, the officer said.

SHO Cyber of central district is examining the origin and authenticity of the threat email. DDMA, traffic police and the Special Cell have been informed and are assisting in the response. There is no cause for panic, police added.