22 rescued after building collapses in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area

NEW DELHI: In a swift overnight operation, 22 people were rescued after a four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi’s Subzi Mandi area early Tuesday morning, officials said. The rescue was carried out jointly by the Delhi Police, Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and local authorities.

According to police, the collapsed building was unoccupied at the time of the incident. However, people from adjacent structures, which sustained partial damage, were temporarily trapped under debris.

“A PCR call was received around 3 am at the Subzi Mandi police station reporting that a building had collapsed in Punjabi Basti near Buta Singh Gurudwara,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia. The building was identified as house number 2475/76.

Emergency teams including two fire tenders, six PCR vans, four ambulances, an NDRF unit, and staff from the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office rushed to the site, the DCP added. Authorities discovered that approximately 20 to 22 people were trapped in nearby structures due to structural damage caused by the collapse.