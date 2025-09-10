Delhi

Cab driver held for molesting student in north Delhi

In the middle of the journey, the woman got off the vehicle and approached the police, while the accused fled away.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.File Photo | ANI
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly molesting a college student during a ride in north Delhi’s Maurice Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday. The victim booked a cab to reach her university. The cab driver allegedly asked her to sit in front and also tried to touch her inappropriately.

In the middle of the journey, the woman got off the vehicle and approached the police, while the accused fled away.

A case was registered on her complaint, and the accused was nabbed after getting the details from the cab's aggregator. The cab has been seized, and further investigation is underway, a senior police officer said. 

student molested
Cab driver held

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com