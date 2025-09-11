MCD launches integration of factory licence with property tax portal

NEW DELHI: Aiming to promote Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday launched the integration of the Factory Licence Fee Module with the Property Tax Portal.

With this move, MCD has simplified the process of issuing factory licences. Industrial units in industrial areas will no longer need to obtain a separate factory licence from MCD.

Speaking at the launch, Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said the civic body is consistently taking steps to promote EoDB. He noted, “The integration of factory license and property tax will not only provide relief to entrepreneurs but will also be a historic move towards ending the ‘Inspector Raj’. Entrepreneurs will now benefit from a simple, transparent, and time-bound process, giving new momentum to Delhi’s industrial development.”

Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said this step reflects the foresight of MCD. She remarked, “Now industries will no longer have to go through separate procedures and inspections for licences. A single portal will increase transparency, provide convenience, and save time. The Corporation’s aim is to offer a simple and reliable environment to the industrial sector.”

Earlier, separate applications and fee submissions had to be made through different portals for factory licences and property tax. Under the new system, both services are integrated into a single-window application. The factory licence fee will now be 5% of the annual property tax, payable on the same portal. Upon payment, a deemed factory license will be auto-generated, eliminating separate inspections.

Units in redevelopment or confirming areas will be recognised on the basis of an MSME Registration Certificate or allotment/lease letter issued by GNCTD/DSIIDC. Currently, about 30,000 active licenses exist, and MCD expects the new system to boost compliance as well as revenue.