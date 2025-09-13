Actor Abhishek Bachchan gets Delhi HC relief on personal rights

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has protected the personality rights of Abhishek Bachchan, issuing an interim order restraining online platforms from using his name, images or other attributes for commercial purposes without authorisation. The order mirrored its September 9 ruling in favour of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The order arose from a suit by Bachchan, which alleged that defendant websites and platforms had misappropriated aspects of his persona— name, image, likeness, persona and voice—and were using technological tools, including AI, to produce and monetise content without consent, sometimes in inappropriate or sexually explicit forms.

“These attributes are linked to the plaintiff’s professional work and associations in the course of his career. The unauthorised use of such attributes has the effect of diluting the goodwill and reputation associated with him,” Justice Tejas Karia said in an order passed on September 10 and was made available on Friday.

The HC said Bachchan had established a good prima facie case for the grant of an ex-parte injunction and that the balance of convenience also tilts in his favour.