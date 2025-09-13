Delhi police arrest four including complainant for faking copper theft worth Rs 55 lakh

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested four men, including the complainant, for allegedly robbing a truck after administering intoxicants to the latter from near Signature Bridge and recovered 6,000 kg copper scrap worth Rs 55 lakh.

The complainant alleged that two persons forcefully entered the truck, one of them administered an injection in his arm, and they later fled away from the spot.

A complaint was lodged on September 9 by Manish Kumar, who stated that he was transporting around 6,000 kg of copper scrap (packed in 80 bags) from Libaspur to Madoli in Delhi in a truck.

Around 11 am, while traversing the Ring Road after crossing Signature Bridge, a vehicle intercepted his truck. The occupants of the car falsely claimed to be bank officials and insisted that the truck be stopped due to pending loan instalments, a senior police officer said.

Two persons forcefully entered the vehicle and one of them administered an injection in the complainant's arm, rendering him unconscious. He regained consciousness at a hospital and found that the copper consignment had been stolen.