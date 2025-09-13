Delhi police arrest four including complainant for faking copper theft worth Rs 55 lakh

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has arrested four men, including the complainant, for allegedly robbing a truck after administering intoxicants to the latter from near Signature Bridge and recovered 6,000 kg copper scrap worth Rs 55 lakh.
The complainant alleged that two persons forcefully entered the truck, one of them administered an injection in his arm, and they later fled away from the spot.
A complaint was lodged on September 9 by Manish Kumar, who stated that he was transporting around 6,000 kg of copper scrap (packed in 80 bags) from Libaspur to Madoli in Delhi in a truck.
Around 11 am, while traversing the Ring Road after crossing Signature Bridge, a vehicle intercepted his truck. The occupants of the car falsely claimed to be bank officials and insisted that the truck be stopped due to pending loan instalments, a senior police officer said.
Two persons forcefully entered the vehicle and one of them administered an injection in the complainant's arm, rendering him unconscious. He regained consciousness at a hospital and found that the copper consignment had been stolen.
Police analysed over 200 CCTV footages and checked the call records of various suspects. Complainant Manish was evasive in his replies and gave conflicting statements. Upon sustained interrogation, he confessed to having orchestrated the entire conspiracy along with his accomplices, Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Harsh Indora said.
Later, his associates – Aditya, Arun Soni, and Ramzan were also arrested. A total of 6,000 kg of copper scrap costing around Rs 55 lakh, truck, an injection and a syringe used for administering the intoxicant were recovered from them, the DCP said.
Manish is a habitual alcohol consumer and was dismissed from multiple jobs earlier. Aditya is an unemployed graduate from Chhapra, Bihar. He is a close associate of Manish and also addicted to alcohol.
Arun is a junk dealer from Kotla Vihar, Delhi and the mastermind behind the plot. He managed the logistics, including the fake doctor and arrangements for selling the stolen copper. Ramzan is addicted to smack and ganja. Despite being illiterate, he has knowledge of administering injections. On Arun’s instructions, he injected Manish to fake the robbery, the police added.