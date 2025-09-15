Fake visa racket busted in Delhi, three held for duping job seekers

NEW DELHI: A Delhi-based gang that allegedly duped aspiring overseas job seekers with fake visa appointments and forged employment documents has been dismantled with the arrest of three men, police said on Sunday. The elaborate fraud, which mimicked the brand identity of multinational firm VFS Global, left victims across India cheated of lakhs.

The accused, identified as Deepak Pandey (33), Yash Singh (23) and Wasim Akram (25), were apprehended by the Crime Branch during a raid in Zamrudpur on September 9. Police said Pandey, considered the mastermind, orchestrated the scheme using a fake website, doctored social media accounts and US-based phone numbers to project legitimacy.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh, the accused forged visa-related documents, appointment slips and employment confirmation letters to job seekers. “They extorted lakhs of rupees by exploiting the aspirations of those desperate to work abroad,” he said.