‘MCD flouts SC order on stray feeding spots’: Delhi Congress

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress on Sunday accused the Municipal Corporation of Delhi of violating the Supreme Court’s directive to earmark feeding spots for stray dogs, citing lack of funds, manpower, and infrastructure.

The party said the MCD has not allocated any budget to Animal Birth Control centres for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs in the current fiscal year, despite earmarking Rs 15 crore in the 2025–26 budget.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav alleged that the BJP-led “Triple Engine” government has failed to address civic issues like desilting drains, repairing roads, and lifting garbage, while also neglecting the management of nearly 10 lakh stray dogs. He added that despite CM Rekha Gupta’s mega cleanliness drives, the city continues to suffer from uncollected waste, showing that such efforts remain superficial.