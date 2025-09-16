‘10 new resource centres to support disabled kids’: Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Aiming to enhance the level of education of children with disabilities and ensure their rehabilitation, the Delhi government has announced to establish 10 new resource centres across the capital, directly benefiting nearly 12,500 children.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said that children will receive medical, educational, and counselling services under one roof as a team of 6 specialists at each centre to care for children with disabilities.

She added that the initiative is not only about school admissions while it is about dignity, empowerment, and equal opportunity for every child. “The goal is to ensure that no child is left behind because of unmet medical or social needs,” the CM said.

Each centre will function as a comprehensive service hub offering physiotherapy, speech therapy, occupational therapy, behavioural counselling and other specialised services. Dedicated teams of experts including a speech therapist, physiotherapist, occupational therapist, and behavioural counsellor will provide personalised care to support children in their learning and daily life activities.

The chief minister highlighted that these services, offered free of cost, will have a direct impact on both educational achievement and mental well-being. “We are creating an ecosystem where children with disabilities can learn, grow, and live with independence. These centres will give children new hope and help them build essential life skills alongside education,” she added.

In addition to rehabilitation services, the centres will serve as district-level nodal institutions for disability-related programmes, including teacher and parent training, community sensitisation, and monitoring of inclusive education initiatives. “Each child will undergo a multi-disciplinary assessment by experts, ensuring that their specific needs are accurately identified,” the CM said.

The centres are set to be established in Badli, West Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, Mangolpuri, Naraina, Dwarka, Najafgarh, Chhatarpur, Madanpur Khadar, and Pratap Nagar.