87 students selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said 87 students have been selected for the Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme, which is starting from Monday, and they will work with the government during the next three months.

Under the internship programme, students pursuing graduation or post-graduation will work with the government for three months and will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000.

“As many as 9,000 students applied (for the internship programme) and 87 students were selected. There was complete transparency in their selection. They will undergo a three-month internship programme with the Delhi government,” Gupta said.

“For the first time in Delhi’s governance history, the government has provided young people with a direct platform to engage in administration and policy-making. This initiative will allow youth to play a meaningful role in shaping the capital’s future,” the chief minister added.

She added that this internship is not merely a programme, but a co-creation of city’s future.

"The partnership will allow the government not only to teach but also to learn from young people. This will advance Delhi towards paperless governance, data-driven administration, smart policymaking,” she said.