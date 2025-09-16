Delhi Police launches 'Jaguar', 'Jhansi' patrolling units to boost street safety

NEW DELHI: In order to boost safety and visibility on the streets, the central range of Delhi Police on Tuesday launched two new patrolling initiatives – Jaguar patrolling motorcycles and Jhansi patrolling scooters – across central and north Delhi.

The Jaguar patrolling teams will have 71 motorcycles which will be handled by male staff, while the 15 scooters of Jhansi patrolling will be driven by women staff. All the vehicles fitted with GPS trackers and manned by specially trained police personnel. The routes carefully mapped to cover crime-prone and sensitive spots, Joint Commissioner of Police (central range) Madhur Verma stated.

The launch was flagged off by Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone-I) Ravindra Singh Yadav from the Red Fort at 11:30 am.

Verma further stated that the Jhansi teams (women cops) will keep a close watch around schools, colleges, office complexes, and vulnerable areas, giving women a stronger sense of safety.

Meanwhile, the Jaguar teams will dominate major roads and busy stretches, ensuring street crimes are deterred and quick response is guaranteed whenever trouble arises, he added.