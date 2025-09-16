DUSU polls: Pilot leads NSUI’s campaign

NEW DELHI: In a bid to energise the student electorate and reclaim its hold over Delhi University’s political landscape, the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) is making a powerful pitch for change—led from the front by senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot.

With just days to go before the Delhi University Students’ Union elections, NSUI is banking on the credibility and appeal of young leadership to sway student sentiment, positioning itself as the voice of real campus issues.

On Monday, Pilot, a youth icon within the Congress party and a former student leader himself, hit the ground running in DU’s North Campus.

Accompanied by NSUI national president Varun Choudhary and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, he visited key colleges including Miranda House, Campus Law Centre, and Hindu College to rally support for the NSUI panel.

The high-voltage campaign momentarily turned tense outside Hindu College, where NSUI and rival ABVP supporters came face-to-face, exchanging slogans before security intervened.