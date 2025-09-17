Delhi government announces Rs 6k monthly aid to caregivers of disabled persons

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Tuesday announced a special financial assistance scheme for caregivers of persons with disabilities requiring high support, aiming to provide them and their families with economic relief and social security.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said eligible persons with disabilities will receive Rs 6,000 every month to cover the cost of caregivers, therapy, assistive devices, counselling and other essential services. The financial assistance will be credited directly into the beneficiaries’ Aadhaar-linked bank accounts.

The CM said the scheme was approved in a previous Delhi Cabinet meeting and will be inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. The purpose of this scheme is to support individuals and their families who face economic and social challenges due to disability.

Certain eligibility criteria have also been set for those seeking financial assistance. “Persons with disabilities are an integral part of our society and have the right to live with dignity and self-reliance. This scheme will ensure that they and their families do not feel neglected or helpless due to disability,” she said.