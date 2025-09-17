Kirori Mal College sees violence ahead of UP Congress president’s visit

NEW DELHI: Tensions flared at Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College (KMC) on Tuesday afternoon as a violent clash broke out between supporters of the ABVP and NSUI just ahead of Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai’s scheduled visit.

According to sources, a group of ABVP members allegedly attacked Purvanchal student supporters of NSUI, who were gathering in anticipation of Rai’s arrival. The altercation occurred during a program where Purvanchal students had gathered to welcome the Congress leader.

NSUI condemned the attack, accusing ABVP of attempting to sabotage the event in light of NSUI’s increasing support in the region. In a video message shared with students, Ajay Rai assured them of his arrival and expressed solidarity, adding that no act of intimidation could deter their resolve.

In response, ABVP issued a statement claiming that Congress leaders were entering the campus accompanied by large groups of outsiders, disrupting the atmosphere and making female students feel unsafe. They pointed to a similar incident involving Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s visit to the campus, which also saw an influx of outsiders.

ABVP further highlighted a viral video of an assault involving a former NSUI joint secretary candidate, calling it “evidence of violent politics being fostered by the NSUI.” Meanwhile, NSUI representatives reiterated their commitment to peaceful activism and democrat i c processes, urging students to respond to the violence through their votes in the upcoming DUSU elections.

As of now, neither KMC College administration nor Delhi University authorities have issued an official statement on the incident. The clash underscores the growing political tensions on university campuses as the DUSU elections approach.

Both NSUI and ABVP are gearing up for intense campaigning in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the All India Students Association (AISA) submitted a memorandum to the Chief Election Officer, raising concerns about recent petitions filed in Delhi High Court regarding violations of election guidelines by 12 ABVP and NSUI candidates.