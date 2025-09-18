Every drop of my blood is for nation, says Delhi CM after participating in donation drive

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, her cabinet colleagues along with public representatives and youth participated in a blood donation drive on the occasion of the Prime Minister’s 75th birthday.

The camp at Kartavya Path collected 1,157 units of blood, setting a new record. City-wide blood donation camps have collected 2,000 units, while the highest collection at a single site previously was 350 units.

After donating blood, the CM said, “Every drop of my blood is for the nation.”

She shared that within the first two hours of the camp, 800 units were collected; a remarkable example of service and dedication.

She interacted with the donors, appreciating the enthusiasm of youth, women, and senior citizens. She told donors that their contribution is not just a donation of blood but a pledge to save lives.

Gupta and her ministers also participated in the “Sewa Sankalp” Walk on the Kartavya Path. During the walk, Gupta also danced with folk dancers from Maharashtra. Sirsa also shook a leg to dhol beats.