Bazaar day for the crafts

Dastkari Haat Samiti (DHS) is set to host a 10-day craft bazaar at the Handloom Haat in Janpath from September 26 to October 5, as it approaches its 40th anniversary since its inception in 1986. This year’s festival promises to bring new faces, new skills, and new surprises for this year’s Dussehra–Diwali.

With over 90 stalls, the craft bazaar will feature an extensive display of weaves, block prints, embroideries, and crafts in bamboo, grass, wood, metal, terracotta and ceramic, along with jewellery and stationery—bringing together the best of every region under one roof.

Founder Jaya Jaitly began DHS with the mission of giving Indian artisans and rural craftspeople visibility and livelihood through their craft. Four decades later, the platform has grown into a movement that celebrates age-old practices and traditions, preserving art forms that otherwise may have have disappeared. “This is a new chapter in collaborating with the government in our series of crafts bazaars over the years,” says Jaitly.