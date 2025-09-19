Bazaar day for the crafts

Dastkari Haat Samiti (DHS) is set to host a 10-day craft bazaar at the Handloom Haat in Janpath from September 26 to October 5, as it approaches its 40th anniversary since its inception in 1986. This year’s festival promises to bring new faces, new skills, and new surprises for this year’s Dussehra–Diwali.
With over 90 stalls, the craft bazaar will feature an extensive display of weaves, block prints, embroideries, and crafts in bamboo, grass, wood, metal, terracotta and ceramic, along with jewellery and stationery—bringing together the best of every region under one roof.
Founder Jaya Jaitly began DHS with the mission of giving Indian artisans and rural craftspeople visibility and livelihood through their craft. Four decades later, the platform has grown into a movement that celebrates age-old practices and traditions, preserving art forms that otherwise may have have disappeared. “This is a new chapter in collaborating with the government in our series of crafts bazaars over the years,” says Jaitly.
“For four decades, DHS has been preserving skills from our cultural heritage and encouraging experimentation in contemporary design. We give confidence to craftspeople by providing strong marketing opportunities. We are proud that this is a platform for craftspeople’s voices, as they are our masters,” she adds.
Among the many treasures set to be exhibited at the crafts festival are traditional arts from across India, each carrying centuries of storytelling within them. From the intricate handloom weaving of Kutch, Gujarat, to the vibrant Sohrai painting of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. The skilled artisans of Andhra Pradesh carve exquisite wooden cutlery in Udayagiri, while Rajasthan is renowned for the art of Shibori, using natural dyes to create stunning patterns.
Visitors can also witness live demonstrations—from terracotta and Madhubani to Gond and miniature painting. Other highlights include stalls with sabai grass weaving, an eco-friendly craft from Odisha that uses natural fibre to create durable and decorative items such as baskets, mats and furniture.
The event will further showcase live cultural performances, including Chhau dancers led by artist Bhawani Kalindi from West Bengal, alongside h food stalls that bring the flavours of Rajasthan to the capital. More than just a marketplace, the bazaar is a space to foster an atmosphere of culture and camaraderie, making it an essential stop for craft lovers and festive shoppers alike.