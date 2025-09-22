‘Book-A-Call’ launched to help voters contact BLOs, queries to be addressed in 48 hours

NEW DELHI: With the 2002 voter rolls notified as the base year for the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in the Capital, the Chief Electoral Office has rolled out a new “Book-A-Call” feature to strengthen voter services.

The initiative, available on the Election Commission of India’s unified web portal ECINet, enables electors to schedule a call with their Booth Level Officers (BLOs) regarding electoral roll-related concerns.

Under the system, BLOs must return calls, listen to grievances, and provide resolutions within 48 hours.

“The Commission on its unified web portal ECINet has launched a new module ‘Book a Call with BLO’. This module is designed to facilitate citizens in booking calls with Booth Level Officers for resolving their electoral roll-related queries and issues,” a directive stated. It also instructed CEO/DEO/ERO to regularly monitor progress to ensure timely redressal.

Each request’s status will be visible on dashboards in ECINet and tracked closely by the Commission. The matter was also taken up in a September 12 video conference with Electoral Registration Officers, where officials were told that BLOs will view requests through a mobile application and must update complaint status.

“BLOs must be sensitised about the new feature and respond to every request without delay. Each query must be addressed within 48 hours without fail,” directive added. Poll body officials said the mechanism will be tracked daily to ensure voter complaints are resolved effectively during the ongoing revision exercise.