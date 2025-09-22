Delhi prepares for Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls amid political tensions

NEW DELHI: The announcement of a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Delhi has set the stage for a political battle, with parties mobilising their cadres ahead of the exercise. The revision, being conducted across the country after Bihar, will take place in the capital for the first time in 23 years. While its date is yet to be notified, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has already begun preparations.

The BJP has announced plans for a mass awareness campaign to counter what it calls “misinformation” by rival parties. Sources in the party said booth-level workers will be deployed across the city to engage with voters and explain the process. “The workers will give correct information about SIR to the people and will alert them against the propaganda of the opposition,” a senior BJP leader said.

According to the guidelines, the current rolls will be cross-verified with the 2002 voter list. Voters whose names appear in both lists will not be required to submit documents to their Booth Level Officer (BLO). Others will need to furnish documents for verification. Booth Level Agents (BLAs), nominated by political parties, will also assist BLOs in matching names, helping voters with documentation, and identifying fake entries.