Waste chokes Munak Canal stretch

NEW DELHI: Years of neglect have left the Munak Canal banks buried under mountains of silt and trash, with officials estimating nearly 500,000 metric tonnes of garbage piled up along a 25-kilometre stretch in Delhi.

The Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC) Department has now moved to tackle the problem by engaging a contractor for the first phase of cleanup.

“The contractor will clean all the waste accumulated along the banks and have the responsibility to transfer it to landfill sites. A tender has been floated to carry out the work,” an official said.

According to the tender, the work will involve excavation and safe transfer of 48,782 metric tonnes of waste, largely a mix of silt and municipal solid waste, to designated landfill sites.

The exercise, pegged at Rs 5 crore, is expected to be completed within 75 days. The Munak Canal, a 102-km channel built to reduce water loss from the Western Yamuna Canal and ensure smooth water supply to Delhi, has become the focus of government initiatives in recent months.