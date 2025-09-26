1984 anti-Sikh riots case: SC to hear Sajjan Kumar’s plea after Diwali break

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it would hear former Congress leader Sajjan Kumar’s plea against conviction and life-term imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case post Diwali break.

The apex court’s break begins October 20 following which it will resume work on October 27. Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi, while hearing the matter, asked the counsel for the parties to specify about the allegations, testimony of witnesses and findings by the trial court and the high court in the case.

“When the reversal was made, what persuaded the high court to make a reversal,” the bench said. The HC had set aside the trial court’s 2010 verdict which acquitted Kumar in the case.

While senior advocate R S Cheema appeared for the CBI, senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan represented Kumar in the top court.