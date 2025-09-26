One arrested for running illegal recruitment agency, 148 passports seized

NEW DELHI: A 36-year-old man, Imran Khan, was arrested on charges of running an illegal recruitment agency and deceiving job seekers by promising overseas employment in Gulf countries, police said on Thursday.

Khan, a resident of Matiyala Village in Uttam Nagar, allegedly sent individuals to countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iran, and Iraq under fraudulent job offers, said offcials.

The illegal agency operated from Nangli Jalib near Janakpuri East Metro Station. The arrest followed a complaint from a victim who was cheated of `75,000 by Khan, who promised overseas employment.

After being stranded in Kuwait, the victim was rescued with the help of the Indian Embassy, a senior police officer said. “A raid at the office of IK Manpower Services Pvt. Ltd led to the seizure of 148 passports, which Khan could not justify possession of.

The accused was also found operating with nine tele-callers and failed to produce any valid documents or registration under the Emigration Act, 1983,” said DCP (crime) Aditya Gautam said.

Khan confessed to promoting his services on social media, where he misled job seekers into falling into his fraudulent trap. Job seekers would contact him on the numbers provided, where calls were received by telle-callers appointed by him, the DCP added. The police are investigating further to identify other victims, trace the money trail and dismantle the network behind the racket.