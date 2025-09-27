Late fee on pending water bills waived in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a big relief for Delhi residents, the government will waive 100% of the late payment surcharges (LPSCs) on water bills for domestic consumption and government establishments, starting next month. This move will not only directly benefit consumers who have been burdened with inflated bills thanks to compounding interest, but also strengthen the financial health of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB). The waiver scheme, which will run till March 31 next year, will benefit around 29 lakh registered DJB customers as well as government buildings and offices.

Commercial establishments like private schools and hospitals are, however, not covered under the scheme. “This is the first and final scheme on LPSC waiver. For years, Delhiites have received inflated water bills that sometimes run into lakhs of rupees, not because of water consumption but because of the compounding interest set at 5% per month,” Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh noted, proclaiming, “We have taken a historic step to end this injustice. By reducing the compounding rate to 2% and waiving up to 100% of the surcharge, we are ensuring fairness, transparency and relief for the people.”

It is worth noting that out of the total outstanding dues of Rs 87,589 crore, LPSCs make up a staggering Rs 80,463 crore (91%). According to Parvesh, of the Rs 16,068 crore due in water bills under the domestic category, Rs 11,069 crore comprises the late payment surcharge, while the rest is the principal amount.