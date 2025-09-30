VAMA in Delhi showcases folk and traditional art by women artists

This Navaratri, Delhi is dressing up in its artistic avatar with the ongoing exhibition ‘VAMA’, inaugurated at Bikaner House on September 27. This group exhibition celebrates the power of womanhood, or Stree Shakti.
Curated by Art Tree—a platform founded over a decade ago, dedicated to promoting Indian folk and traditional arts—‘VAMA’ brings together over 20 women artists from over a dozen indigenous art forms, including Madhubani, Warli, Gond, Chamba Rumaal, Sohrai, Pattachitra, Cheriyal, Mandana, Bhil, and Phulkari. Many participants are Padma Shri and National Award recipients, whose works channel stories of resilience and transformation.
Pragati Agarwal, founder and managing director of Art Tree, says, “Many of these art forms were started by women, but over time, women artists were overshadowed. ‘VAMA’ is our tribute to their talent, resilience, and the vibrant spirit of Shakti they embody.”
The exhibition features specially commissioned works, with artists exploring themes of empowerment, cultural heritage, and creativity. Agarwal adds, “Even women who are uneducated demonstrate phenomenal strength and vision through their art. It’s about giving them a platform to showcase their voice.”
The show also introduces audiences to rare art forms like Sainchi Phulkari, a storytelling tradition from Punjab. This type of Phulkari depicts animals, humans, crops, and everyday rural life—often narrating folk tales or real-life events through embroidery. Scenes may include agricultural activities, wrestling, games, and dances.
Through ‘VAMA’, Art Tree continues its mission to preserve India’s indigenous arts while bringing folk and tribal artists—especially women who have been custodians and innovators of cultural heritage—into the spotlight. “Folk and tribal art needs to be known and appreciated by the younger generation, because it’s slowly being forgotten. While staying true to its roots, it can be slightly contemporised so people can relate to it,” says Agarwal. “Most of these art forms depict local deities or the essence of culture, which makes them unique. With social media and platforms like Instagram, there’s a huge opportunity for these art forms to reach new audiences, and I see a very bright future for them.”
On view at the Main Art Gallery, Bikaner House, until October 1, from 11 am onwards