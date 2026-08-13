19 CAG reports tabled, four bills passed in House

NEW DELHI: Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said the Monsoon Session was productive, with 19 CAG reports tabled and four Bills passed during proceedings.

He said 52 matters were raised under Rule 280, while 23 members were allowed to speak on public issues, exceeding the usual limit of 10. Gupta said the 8th Legislative Assembly had conducted six Sessions in 18 months, compared with five Sessions held by the previous Assembly during its tenure.

The House discussed issues including garbage disposal, waterlogging, stray cattle, PWD roads and electricity bills. The four Bills concerned bed and breakfast establishments, time-bound public services, urban shelter and the Delhi Fire Service. Gupta said the 19 CAG reports were forwarded to departments for Action Taken Notes.