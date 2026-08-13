Delhi Master Plan 2047 gets L-G stamp, roadmap fixed

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhuon Wednesday approved the Delhi Master Plan 2047, aimed at planned growth of the capital, officials said. Sandhu, who chaired a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), also approved a policy for reconstruction and redevelopment of old two-storey DDA-built residential units and a land-use change for a Metro depot for the Rithala-Kundli corridor in Narela.

“With Delhi’s population projected to grow significantly by 2047, the Master Plan adopts an integrated approach towards housing, economic growth, mobility, environmental sustainability, infrastructure, heritage conservation, urban regeneration and citizen-centric governance,” the DDA said.

The DDA had been working on Master Plan Delhi (MPD) 2041 after the expiry of MPD 2021. It has now been changed to MPD 2047 to align it with the Centre’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The plan will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final nod and notification.

The first Master Plan was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act, 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021. The plans were prepared for 20-year periods and provided a framework for planned development of the city.

The DDA also approved a policy allowing reconstruction and redevelopment of old two-storey dwelling units built on individual plots in older housing schemes, and extending the policy to all similarly placed schemes.

Several DDA housing schemes developed under MPD-1962 have built-up two-storey units on individual plots that are more than 50 years old and structurally deficient. While vacant residential plots had redevelopment guidelines under existing MPD norms, built-up two-storey units did not have a uniform framework.