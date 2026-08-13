Delhi Master Plan 2047 gets L-G stamp, roadmap fixed

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhuon Wednesday approved the Delhi Master Plan 2047, aimed at planned growth of the capital, officials said. Sandhu, who chaired a meeting of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), also approved a policy for reconstruction and redevelopment of old two-storey DDA-built residential units and a land-use change for a Metro depot for the Rithala-Kundli corridor in Narela.
“With Delhi’s population projected to grow significantly by 2047, the Master Plan adopts an integrated approach towards housing, economic growth, mobility, environmental sustainability, infrastructure, heritage conservation, urban regeneration and citizen-centric governance,” the DDA said.
The DDA had been working on Master Plan Delhi (MPD) 2041 after the expiry of MPD 2021. It has now been changed to MPD 2047 to align it with the Centre’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. The plan will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final nod and notification.
The first Master Plan was promulgated in 1962 under the Delhi Development Act, 1957, followed by the Master Plans of 2001 and 2021. The plans were prepared for 20-year periods and provided a framework for planned development of the city.
The DDA also approved a policy allowing reconstruction and redevelopment of old two-storey dwelling units built on individual plots in older housing schemes, and extending the policy to all similarly placed schemes.
Several DDA housing schemes developed under MPD-1962 have built-up two-storey units on individual plots that are more than 50 years old and structurally deficient. While vacant residential plots had redevelopment guidelines under existing MPD norms, built-up two-storey units did not have a uniform framework.
Under the new policy, these units will get redevelopment rights on par with vacant residential plots. Reconstruction will be governed by plot size, prevailing MPD provisions, structural safety certification, Unified Building Bye-laws, applicable FAR, ground coverage, height and fire safety norms. It will also be subject to conversion charges, betterment levy where applicable and scrutiny fees.
Land use change approved in Narela sub-city
The Authority also approved a change of land use for 19.63 hectares in Narela Sub-City, Zone P-I, from “Recreational” and “Public & Semi Public (PSP)” to “Transportation” for the Metro depot of the Rithala-Kundli corridor.
The extension of the Delhi Metro Red Line from Rithala to Kundli is expected to improve connectivity between North West Delhi, Rohini and Narela sub-cities and Haryana, reducing travel time for passengers.
The DDA said the extension would support its new residential projects and the proposed University Hub at Narela, while attracting investment in residential, hospitality, retail and services. It is also expected to create jobs linked to improved infrastructure and reduce vehicular emissions by providing an alternative to road transport.
The Authority also approved amendments to the Unified Building Bye-Laws 2016 to simplify building plan approvals and reduce the compliance burden.
The amendments seek to de-link the prior requirement of obtaining No Objection Certificates from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Chief Inspector of Factories, Delhi Jal Board and Forest Department for building permits, with the aim of reducing procedural delays and enabling faster project approvals.