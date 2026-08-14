Colourful kites return to Old Delhi’s Lal Quan

NEW DELHI: In the congested lanes of Old Delhi’s Lal Quan Bazar, the eve of August 15 brings a familiar transformation. Shops that otherwise sell hardware and everyday goods suddenly fill with colour. Stacks of kites spill onto counters, bundles of thread hang from walls, and shopkeepers dust off names such as Sitara, Pari, Chap, Alpha, Patial, Tukkal, Delta, Golfarma, Tiranga and Rangeela.

For a few weeks, the old kite trade gets a second wind.

Lal Quan has more than 50 shops selling kites during the Independence Day season. Many are temporary stalls set up by traders who turn their regular businesses into seasonal kite shops for 12 to 15 days.

Today, that tradition is shrinking. But with Independence Day just a day away, nostalgia has brought it briefly back to life. At the market, a kite can cost as little as `1 or go up to ` 700, depending on its size, design and customisation.

The smallest kites are known as Manjoli, while medium-sized ones are called Poni or Adhi. The large, circular Golfarma is among the biggest varieties. Amritsari Tawa kites, brought from Punjab, are also popular, with the six-Tawa kite particularly sought after.

There are star-shaped kites, fish-cut designs priced around `80 and giant seven-foot kites costing up to `700. Newer arrivals include foldable Delta kites and a novelty called Naag, with snake-like extensions.

Among those witnessing the seasonal rush is 13-year-old Arnan Khan, a caretaker at one of the kite shops. His fingers, already bandaged from handling kite thread, are a reminder of how closely the younger generation remains involved.