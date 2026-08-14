Delhi HC, IGI Airport receive bomb threat a day before Independence Day

Multiple locations in Delhi, including the Delhi High Court, Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport and the SDM office in Delhi Cantonment, received bomb threats on Friday, a day before Independence Day.

According to court sources, the registrar general of the high court is in touch with the Delhi Police for necessary assistance. The sources said the email mentioned "blast Delhi High Court @ 2:11 pm".

A bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs also reached the high court premises and security has been beefed up.

Police said several government installations in the national capital received bomb threat emails on Friday, prompting multiple agencies to launch searches and security checks a day ahead of the Independence Day and high alert in the capital.

Police source said dog squad, bomb disposal squad, fire department and many other security agencies are conducting checking, nothing suspicious so far found.

Security agencies and local police teams launched searches at the locations following the threats. "Nothing suspicious has been found at any of the sites during the searches so far," the sources said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Joint Secretary of the Delhi High Court, Advocate Kunal, said, "The bomb threat appears to be fake... Everything is under control. Bomb squad and sniffer dogs are scanning the entire premises. There is no threat as of now..."

(With inputs from PTI)