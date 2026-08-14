Delhi University drops Delhi Sultanate paper from revised PG History syllabus

NEW DELHI: The University of Delhi has removed a long-standing postgraduate paper on the Delhi Sultanate from its revised History syllabus as part of a wider reduction in elective courses under the new curriculum framework.

The paper, “The Delhi Sultanate: Structures of Authority in Medieval North India (13th-14th Centuries)”, which was earlier offered in Semester III, does not feature in the final notification issued on August 7. The course focused on state formation, political authority and socio-religious developments during the period.

Faculty members said the removal had drawn attention because the paper offered a specialised study of the Delhi Sultanate, unlike the broader undergraduate course on the subject.

Another Semester III paper, “History of North India, c. 1400–1550,” has also been dropped.

Several courses on ancient and early Indian history, including those dealing with gender, political structures and religion, are also absent from the final list despite featuring in earlier proposals.