Discoms given permission to impose extra surcharge for fuel cost increase in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The capital’s power regulator, the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC), has allowed three discoms to levy an additional Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS) of more than 7-8% for June, adding to consumers’ electricity bills.

The additional surcharge will be levied over and above the existing 10% cap on FPPAS and will be reflected in consumers’ bills in the next billing cycle. The DERC now revises the surcharge on a monthly basis.

The power discoms, BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited), BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) and TPDDL (Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited), through their separate representations, sought relaxation on the ground that the actual power purchase cost for June increased “significantly” as compared to the approved base power purchase cost.

Seeking relaxation, the discoms claimed FPPAS for June at the rates of 31.64%, 24.02% and 23.71%, respectively.

The Commission, in its August 10 order, said that the discoms will be permitted to recover an additional surcharge of 7.94% (BRPL), 7.43% (BYPL) and 8.50% (TPDDL) for June.

Accordingly, the total FPPAS permitted to be recovered is 17.94% in the case of BRPL, 17.43% in the case of BYPL and 18.50% in the case of TPDDL, said the order. The additional FPPAS has been allowed to enable power discoms to recover at least the reasonable part of the increase in the power purchase cost, the DERC order added.

The FPPAS, determined by the regulatory commissions, is employed to pass the changes in fuel and power procurement costs to the consumers. The surcharge is the percentage of the fixed charge and energy charge (units consumed) components of the electricity bill.

‘Power purchase cost for June increased’

The power discoms, BRPL (BSES Rajdhani Power Limited), BYPL (BSES Yamuna Power Limited) and TPDDL (Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited), sought relaxation citing actual power purchase cost for June increased “significantly” as compared to the approved base power purchase cost.