Dwarka to get 5-star hotel in L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu’s economic push

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will develop a five-star hotel in Sector 23, Dwarka. The project will be executed by private firm Juniper Hospitality as a licencee.

It is likely to create direct employment opportunities for around 800 people and involve a capital investment of more than Rs 1,000 crore. The hotel is scheduled to become operational by 2030

The project is part of the development plan being pushed by Lieutenant-Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu to make Dwarka as an investment hub. Observers say it will add to Dwarka’s hospitality infrastructure and cater to the growing demand from business travellers, visitors and tourists.

The hotel will overlook Dwarka Golf Course, the country’s longest 18-hole park. Its proximity to the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre and the Dwarka Sports Complex is likely to provide further business opportunities in the area. The hotel is also set to be among the first hospitality facilities to cater to the proposed diplomatic enclave, which will come directly opposite the site.

Over the 55-year license period, the hotel is projected to generate more than Rs 6,000 crore in revenue for the DDA.

This project is one of four special license-fee projects the DDA auctioned in the past year and marks the first instance in which the urban development body has formally executed such a licensing agreement.