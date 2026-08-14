Two new slip road bridges opened in east Delhi’s Kondli

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated the two newly constructed 2-lane slip road bridges over the Ghazipur drain and Hindon canal in Kondli, east Delhi. After the inauguration, she inspected the newly constructed bridges along with other dignitaries.

Earlier, traffic coming from and going towards Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur and Noida would converge, often causing congestion during peak hours in the area. With the new slip road bridges, traffic pressure and conflicts at the main intersection are expected to be reduced.

The new route is likely to improve connectivity between Chand Cinema Road, Ghazipur Road and Kondli Bridge. Officials said this will benefit lakhs of people in Kondli, Kalyanpuri, Ghazipur and the Ghazipur Dairy Farm Road area by providing better road connectivity, an alternative route and saving travel time.

The bridges have been built using 1,200-mm-diameter RCC cast-in-situ piles. Safe footpaths have also been constructed along the bridges using steel plate girders over the drains, making pedestrian movement easier and safer.

The CM said the government is focused on developing infrastructure that benefits the common people. Strengthening road network, reducing traffic pressure and ensuring better connectivity between across the city are among the government’s priorities, she said.

Union Minister of state and east Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra said that infrastructural works that had been pending for years have gained momentum, and the city is moving rapidly on a new path of development.