Undocumented copper worth Rs 6 crore seized in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Goods and Services Tax (DGST) Department, in a joint operation with railway authorities, has seized around 50 tonnes of copper and two tonnes of aluminium ingots allegedly being transported by a freight train without valid documents, e-way bills or invoices, officials said on Thursday.

The copper is estimated to be worth around Rs 6 crore, while the aluminium ingots are valued at approximately Rs 4 lakh, according to the department.

Acting on information received, the DGST Department coordinated with railway authorities to inspect goods being transported on Freight Train No. 00629, the Parcel Cargo Express Train (PCET), which had departed from Yeshwantpur railway station in Karnataka.

DGST teams kept a watch on the movement of the train and inspected the goods. During the inspection, officials found that the required documents, including valid invoices and e-way bills, were not available.

The goods kept in three wagons were subsequently detained by the Delhi GST Department.

The seized consignment comprised around 50 tonnes of copper metal and copper scrap, estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore, and around two tonnes of aluminium ingots valued at Rs 4 lakh.