12-year-old girl run over by DTC bus

NEW DELHI: A Class VIII girl died on Friday morning after being run over by a DTC bus in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar area.

A preliminary inquiry has revealed that the girl, who has been identified as 12-year-old Kayna Pal, was on her way to school with her uncle on a scooter when the bus hit them at around 8 am in the Dallupura Road area.

The girl’s inconsolable father, Aman Pal, was seen waiting outside the mortuary as the body was taken for a postmortem. The victim’s body has been shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital for the necessary medico-legal proceedings. The bus driver, identified as SK Murad (45), was arrested after he fled the spot. Legal action is being taken as per the law, a senior police officer said.

The accident left residents enraged, with some throwing stones at the bus. Police said they are also probing the stone-pelting incident. Cops are checking the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and trying to reach out to eye-witnesses in order to ascertain the sequence of the events that unfolded.

Meanwhile, the kin of the deceased has demanded strict action against the accused driver at the wheel of the bus.