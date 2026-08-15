17 Delhi Police officers get medals on eve of I-Day

NEW DELHI: The names of 17 Delhi Police officers and personnel to be conferred medals for their services were announced on the eve of Independence Day.

Additional Commissioner of Police Dinesh Kumar Gupta and sub-inspector Rajesh Kumar would receive the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service. Gupta has held a wide array of crucial positions within Delhi Police, demonstrating exceptional versatility across both field operations and specialised domains.

Rajesh joined the forec as a constable in 1988. He has played a major role in maintaining and systematically managing the Quarter Allotment Cell website since its inception in 2010. Through his sustained efforts, the website and related processes were made transparent, systematic and accountable.

The other 15 officers will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM). Joint Commissioners of Police Surender Kumar and Nupur Prasad, both 2007-batch AGMUT Cadre IPS officers, and Inspectors Rakesh Kumar Bhatt and Tara Dutt are among the 15 who have been conferred with the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM).