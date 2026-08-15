Complaint raises questions over Jamia registrar’s qualifications, career progression

NEW DELHI: A complaint filed on behalf of the international president of the World Dalit Council has raised questions over the appointment and subsequent career progression of Jamia Millia Islamia registrar Mohammad Mahtab Alam Rizvi, alleging discrepancies in his claimed qualifications and experience. The complaint has been submitted to the Delhi Police, President Droupadi Murmu and the Ministry of Education, seeking an investigation into the matter.

According to the complaint, Rizvi, who was appointed as an associate professor at Jamia’s Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, allegedly did not fulfil certain mandatory eligibility conditions prescribed under the UGC Regulations, 2010.

The complaint further questions whether the experience Rizvi claimed at the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses constituted teaching or research experience equivalent to that required for appointment as an assistant professor under the regulations.

It also raises questions over his claimed association with the State Civil Services University in Ethiopia, including the duration and continuity of his engagement and whether the experience could legally be counted towards the relevant eligibility criteria.

The complainant has alleged that despite these discrepancies, the screening committee, selection committee and other officials processed and approved his appointment as Associate Professor.