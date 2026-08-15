Delhi BJP takes stories of partition violence, resilience to people

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of the BJP, in association with various social organisations, organised seminars across all 14 organisational districts on Friday to observe August 14 as “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day”, commemorating the painful memories associated with the day.

Delhi BJP president Harsh Malhotra addressed a seminar organised by the Chandni Chowk District BJP in association with the social organisation Madhyam–Ek Vichar at Kashmere Gate. MP Manoj Tiwari and state general secretary Mohan Lal Gihara also addressed the seminar.

Malhotra paid tribute to all families who continue to carry the pain and memories of partition in their hearts and said, “My own family was also a witness to this tragedy. Our family was native to Amritsar but my grandfather had an ancestral shop in Lahore, present-day Pakistan that was left behind during partition.”

He recalled how hungry and thirsty refugees spent days in camps and were forced to rebuild their lives from scratch. “I have heard from my elders how trains arrived filled with bodies, how women were violated, and neighbours became enemies overnight. The pain was not about the division of land; it was division of relationships, culture and shared heritage built over centuries,” he said.

He said that this day is observed so that the younger generation does not forget the lessons of history. “They must not forget that the price of appeasement politics is ultimately paid through the unity of the nation,” he said.